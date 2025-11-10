Rebecca Stage

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rebecca Elizabeth Stage of Florida, N.Y.

Becky entered into rest surrounded by her family at St. Anthony Community Hospital on Nov. 5, 2025, after a brief, but fierce, battle with cancer.

Born in Middletown, N.Y., on Nov. 19, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Marion (neé Elston) Stage.

Rebecca was a pioneering woman who became an attorney in 1976. She began practicing with the Stage family firm, then continued her career at Legal Aid, before starting her own private practice. Her career was rounded out when she became Principal Court Attorney to Judge Andrew P. Biovana, working with incredible colleagues in Orange County Family Court.

Becky, as she was known to all who knew her, was a volunteer at heart. She was President of the NYS Women’s Bar Association from 1991-1993 and an active member and past Captain in the Florida Ambulance Corps for many years. One of her greatest joys was working with the amazing girls, now women, of Girl Scout Troop 494. In retirement, Becky became a Master Gardener through Cornell Cooperative Extension and was deeply involved with the Florida Presbyterian Church and Food Pantry.

Becky had a spark of joy and a love of life, along with a laugh that could be recognized anywhere. Her children fondly remember tracking her through the grocery store by listening for her distinctive laugh. People gravitated towards her energy and no-nonsense attitude. She is already missed dearly by those who knew her.

Becky is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Stephen Craver; her son, Graig Craver, and his wife, Stefanie (née Keegan); her daughters, Elston Craver and her husband, Ricardo Orozco, and Jill Craver and her husband, Frederik Gevers; her two beloved grandchildren, Clare and Keegan Craver; her loving brother, Douglas Stage, and his wife, Christine; her sister, Suzanne; as well as many cherished family members and friends.

Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a 12:00 service at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Community Hospital, 15 Maple Ave., Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, go to www.LSVPMemorialHome.com .