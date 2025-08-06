Ray B. Buchanan Jr.

Ray Barrett (Barry) Buchanan Jr. (90) went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2025 in Roseville, Calif. Ray was born on April 3, 1935 to Ray Sr. and Helen (nee Layton) Buchanan in Warwick, N.Y.

After graduating from Warwick Valley high school in 1957 where he played saxophone in the school band, he spent two years at Orange County Community College and then enlisted in the Navy becoming an Aerographers Mate Third Class serving in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Moffett Field, Calif. He met his beloved wife, Sandy, while at Moffett Field and on July 19, 1958, they began their journey of 66 years.

Ray was discharged in December 1958 and they moved back to New York, where he went to Buffalo State University in Buffalo, N.Y. obtaining his BA degree in Industrial Arts. After teaching in Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y. for six months, Ray, Sandy and their two sons moved back to California.

Ray loved teaching, especially woodworking (his passion) in Oakland, Calif. for 11 years at Herbert Hoover Jr. High. His students were his “kids”. After receiving his Master’s degree from Cal State Hayward, he became a counselor for 19 years at King Estates Jr. High in Oakland. He could also fix everything in sight including his VW bus.

A daughter had been added and he loved fishing with his children, going to all their school events, including band concerts and plays at school, playing touch football with the boys and simply enjoying time with them being silly. Summers traveling with the entire family and picking apples in his sister’s apple orchard in Pine Island and building our cabin in Sonora, Calif. were some of his favorite things.

Ray will be remembered for his wacky and wicked sense of humor and charm and the fact that he meant what he said and when he loved, he loved with his whole heart. He was a great jitter bugger right to the end and he loved to dance with Sandy to his favorite song “Kansas City”.

After retiring, he worked for the Hayward Little Theater building sets and volunteered for the Hayward Police Department then an eventual paid employee in their property and evidence room.

Ray is survived by his loving wife, Sandy (Dible) Buchanan, his children Bret (Janine) Buchanan, Bart (Susan) Buchanan, and Dana (Jim) Winsmann, six grandchildren: Ryan and Jacob Buchanan, Amanda and Bradley Buchanan, and Brooke and Blake Winsmann. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray Sr. and Helen, sisters Irene Kamarad and Beverly Hastings (by four days).

A ceremony of life will be held on Aug. 16, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Baptist Church, 27476 Hayward Blvd., Hayward Calif. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.