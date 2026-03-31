Phyllis Irene Spindler, lovingly known as “Midge”: passed peacefully on March 25, 2026, at the age of 94.

Born on July 24, 1931, in Clarksgreen, Pennsylvania, to Wallace and Lillian Burns, Midge built a life defined by hard work, devotion to family and a genuine joy in the simple things.

A longtime resident of Campbell Hall, N.Y. She and Spud founded Spindler Bulk Transport in 1969. Together they grew the business with dedication and pride, and Midge remained actively involved until its closing in 2020.

Midge found happiness in life’s everyday treasures. She loved yard sales and took great pride in refurbishing her finds, giving new life to old things. She enjoyed reading, spending time at Lake Carey, visiting Long Beach Island and celebrating the holidays-especially Christmas-with her family.

Family was at the center of everything she did. She is survived by her four children: children Rob (Lorraine) Spindler, Steve (Debbie) Spindler, Nancy Spindler (Wayne) Carroll, Kenneth Spindler, her legacy continues through her grandchildren-Timothy, Charles, Kurtis, Karl, Kristie, Rene, Karin, Bonnie, Keeth, Shannon, and her many great grandchildren who brought her immense pride and joy, Emma, Jake, Gretchen, Gianna, Anola, Charles, Scarlett, Koltin, Iain, Frankie, Anneliese, Adae, Nina, Iris.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles (Spud) Spindler, her brother Norman (Skip) Burns and her sister Barbara Arre.

A celebration of life will be held on April 18t from 1-5 p.m. at her home 2430 Rt. 207, Campbell Hall, NY 10916.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hospice of Newburgh.

Midge will be remembered for her warmth, resilience, and the love she shared so generously with those around her. Her life was a testament to family, perseverance, and finding joy in the everyday.

Arrangements have been made by Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY.