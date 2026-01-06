Peter Hamling of Warwick, N.Y. entered into rest on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. He was 64.

The son of the late Bernard Hamling and Helen Joan Bauer Hamling, he was born on April 23, 1961 in Warwick, N.Y.

Pete was an avid fisherman and enjoyed NASCAR and the New York Yankees. He was often found reading The New York Post daily. He especially enjoyed spending time with his girls whom he loved so much. He was often found taking them to concerts, Costa Rica and the Thousand Islands where he would enjoy jet skiing, boating or fishing. His girls will always remember their time boating over to the lake of the Isles where he would take them swimming.

He is survived by his wife, Darla Doty Hamling; daughters Sarina Hamling Dixon and husband Matt; Raquel Hamling and Barbara Jean Hamling; six siblings: H Craig Hamling and his wife Andrea; Philip Hamling and wife Patricia; Clare Hamling; David Hamling and his wife Caroline; Dr. Amy Kauffman and husband Kevin; Thomas Hamling and wife Deirdre. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 11 from 1-5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, long onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.