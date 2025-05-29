Paul Cadwell of Greenville, a retired prevention manager for Sears, entered into rest on Monday, May 26. He was 79.

The son of the late Adam Cadwell and Laura Jean Holcombe Cadwell, he was born on April 15, 1946 in Newark, NJ.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Marie Prohidney and husband Michael; son, Jonathan William Cadwell and wife Heather; daughter, Andrea Lynne Cadwell; son, Christopher Adam Cadwell and wife Camio; son, Michael Paul Cadwell and wife Gina; 6 grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan Cadwell, Sarah Prohidney; Maximus Olivander Cadwell; Callie Sue Cadwell; Lillie Bette Cadwell and Kian William Mohaghegh Rashid.

He was predeceased by his wife, Susan Pasuk Cadwell.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, May 30 at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY, immediately following the services.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

