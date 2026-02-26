Patrick J. Quinn, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at his home following a brief illness. He was 73 years old.

Originally from Riverdale in the Bronx, Pat was born on Sept. 12, 1952, in Yonkers, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bridget Collins, from Lisheenavalla, Ireland, and his father, John Frances Quinn, from Manhattan, N.Y.

Pat worked as a mechanic with United Parcel Service for over 25 years.

He is survived by his brother, Kevin, who lives in Western Australia, as well as his cousins, Thomas Quinn and Robert Quinn from New York, Kevin Collins from New Jersey, Angela Shimooka from California, and Kathy Green and John Grasby from England.

He was a devoted friend to Bern and Lar Feehan as well as Mike and Carol Reeves, and will be greatly missed for his kindness, generosity, and quirky ways.

A memorial mass at Holy Rosary Church and interment in the family plot in Greenwood Lake Cemetery will take place in the spring.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.