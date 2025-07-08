Patrick A. Gallagher

Patrick Anthony Gallagher, 62, originally from Pomona, N.Y., and residing in Chester, N.Y. and Poestenkill, N.Y. for over 50 years, passed away on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2025.

Before retiring in 2016, Patrick worked for nearly 30 years at Verizon in Customer Support.

Born in Suffern, N.Y. Patrick grew up in Chester, N.Y. and graduated from Chester High School, and Orange County Community College.

He is predeceased by his parents Patrick Alphonsus Gallagher and Barbara Mae (Cramer) Gallagher. Patrick is survived by the true love of his life, Michele Casavant, of Poestenkill, N.Y., and her family; and his siblings Edward Gallagher and wife Rose of Chester, and Jeanne Beard and her husband Robin of Alexandria, Va. Patrick was a proud uncle to Amanda Alavez, Chelsea Gallagher, and Halie and Robin Beard, as well as many first cousins that he spent much time with growing up.

Patrick loved family, fishing, gardening, camping, and time spent vacationing in Cape Cod and Wilmington, N.C. He was a life-long N.Y. Yankees and Giants fan, and loved music, horseracing, and his sweet dog Sally.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. Immediately following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, N.Y., with burial in Warwick Cemetery following the Mass.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.