The family of Patricia Mary MacDougall of Queens, N.Y., announces her passing on April 11, 2026. She was 69 years old.

Born in Queens, N.Y., on June 30, 1956, she was the daughter of Thomas E. and Gladys (Née Dailey) MacDougall.

A family statement reads, “Patricia was a most generous and friendly person. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she came in contact with. Her light truly shined from within.”

Patricia is survived by her brother Thomas MacDougall and his wife JoAnn of Vernon, N.J.; many nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and three brothers: Jack, William, and Patrick MacDougall.

A Mass was celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at St. Stephen The First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will be private.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.