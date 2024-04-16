Patricia M. Slagle, 82

Patricia M. Slagle of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on April 15, 2024. She was 82 years old.

Born in Nyack, NY, on March 10, 1942, she was the daughter of Bernard and Matilda (nee Paglierani) Viola.

Patricia retired as a regional asset remarketing manager for Volvo Car USA in Rockleigh, NJ.

Patricia was a parishioner at St. Stephen RC Church for many years.

A family statement reads, “Until recently, Mom was involved in the day-to-day lives of her grandchildren whom she loved dearly and they her. There will be a significant void in all of our lives without her loving and caring presence.”

Patricia is survived by her daughter Ann Marie Graziadio and her husband Joseph of Warwick; son Andrew Slagle and his wife Diane of Westtown; grandchildren Andrew, Alexandra, Benjamin, Juliette, Genevieve, Madeleine, and Anneliese; sisters Mary Lynn Schatke and Donna Marcason; and brother Barry Viola.

Private arrangements have been made.

In lieu of Flowers, to honor Patricia’s life, please consider a donation to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 or online at komen.org.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.