Patricia Langdale, lovingly known as Patty, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2025, after facing cancer with extraordinary strength and grace. She was 64.

Born in Rockville Centre, N.Y., Patty was one of eight spirited siblings raised by Charles and Alice (née Scully) Mulligan. She grew up in a home filled with laughter, stories, and the deep bond of a big family — a bond she carried into every relationship throughout her life.

Patty lived in Warwick, N.Y., with her beloved husband, Jeremy, where they built a life grounded in love, faith, and family. Together for 29 years, they created a home that welcomed everyone with open arms, heartfelt conversations, and unwavering support.

After many years in banking, Patty retired as branch manager of the Blue Foundry Bank branch in Mahwah, N.J. in 2023. She loved her work not because of the numbers, but because of the people. Whether helping someone through a financial hardship or simply sharing a friendly conversation, Patty had a gift for making others feel seen and cared for.

Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. She poured her heart into raising her children and was endlessly proud of the lives they built. She leaves behind her loving husband, Jeremy of Warwick, N.Y.; her son, Jeremy Jr., and his wife Emerald of Bronxville, N.Y.; her daughter, Erin, and her husband Matthew of Wake Forest, N.C.; and her treasured siblings: Susan (Glen) Hudson of Northfield, Minn.; Theresa (Donald) Gross of Warwick, N.Y.; Charles (Karen) Mulligan of Massapequa Park, N.Y.; William (the late Susan) Mulligan of Massapequa, N.Y.; John (Joyce) Mulligan of Hauppauge, N.Y.; and Timothy (Deborah) Mulligan of East Northport, N.Y. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends who felt more like family. Patty was predeceased by her brother Vincent Mulligan and sister-in-law Susan Mulligan.

To know Patty was to love her — her warmth, her humor, her fierce love for those around her. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy of kindness and strength will live on in all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 20, 2025, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. and 7:00–9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at ECHO Grace Church, 199 Kings Highway, Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a respite for women with cancer to focus on healing, Mary’s Place by the Sea, 22 Main Ave., Ocean Grove, N.J. 07756 or online https://www.marysplacebythesea.org/

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.