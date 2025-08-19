Patricia Kelemen of Florida, N.Y. entered into rest in the early morning on Monday, Aug. 18. She was 68 years old.

The daughter of the late William S. and Alice White Johnson, Pat was born at the old Greenwich Avenue Hospital in Goshen. She was a long-time employee of Dr. Charles Strober and left her beloved farm to marry Tom Kelemen, settle in town, and raise a family. Her patient, loving qualities will be deeply missed.

Pat is survived by her husband Tom and three sons, Matthew; Billy & wife Francie; and David and wife Sarah; five grandchildren, Everett, Graham, Ethan, Finn, and Opal. Also brother Phil Johnson and wife Claudia, and sister Linda Stankas and husband John. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Dr. Charles Strober and Dr. Manuel Perry. We are deeply grateful for their skill and kindness.

As per Pat’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A private service and burial will be held at the Florida Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Historical Society, PO Box 97, Florida N.Y. 10921 or the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of the T. S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.