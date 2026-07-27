Patricia Anne “Pat” Bennett of Warwick, N.Y., and formerly of Bergenfield, N.J., passed away at home peacefully in the care of her family on July 24, 2026. She was 83 years old.

Born Nov. 27, 1942, in Jersey City, N.J., the daughter of Richard and Lillian (nee Bradley) Regan.

Pat was a lifetime crafter extraordinaire and master gardener with a great passion for birds. A family statement reads “she could make or fix anything from making clothing to woodworking or embroidering; there wasn’t anything she couldn’t do. She loved animals of all kinds and her love for birds was unmatched.” Pat was a administrative assistant for many years at Star Collision in Middletown, N.Y., and was a tremendously loyal Yankee fan.

Patricia is survived by her long time partner Leo Roberts with whom she spent over 40 years; her daughter Linda Barrett of Monroe, N.Y., daughter Debra Korson and her husband Jody of Warwick, N.Y., son Daniel Bennett of Sussex, N.J., and daughter Valerie Bennett of Glen Spey, N.Y., as well as her half-sister Kathleen “Kathy” Peat. She is also survived by her six grandchildren Krystina Barrett, Edward Barrett, Jessica Korson, Breanna Nelson, Cassidy Stirt, and Ryan Korson as well as her five great-grandchildren Jared Melchin, Mila Melchin, Henry Barrett, Enzo Stirt and Layla Nelson. She is further survived by Leo’s children Melissa Roberts and Amy Bonville. And predeceased by Leo R. Roberts. Pat had many beloved animals over the years but most recently she cared for and loved her dog Dallas and cat Tommy.

Memorial visitation will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.