On Feb. 28, 2026, the world said goodbye to Orra Emma Wood, a woman whose life was defined by compassion, strength, and a deep devotion to caring for others. She was 91 years old.

Orra was born on June 22, 1934, on Long Island, N.Y., to Charles and Orra White. From a young age she possessed a gentle heart and a natural instinct to help those around her-qualities that would guide the course of her life.

She pursued nursing with dedication, earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing through the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing affiliated with Columbia University. As a registered nurse, Orra devoted her career to easing pain, offering comfort, and helping people through difficult moments. She spent many years working for an ear, nose, and throat physician and later extended her care even further by opening an adult care home for the elderly. There she created not just a place of care, but a place of dignity, kindness, and reassurance for many families. She continued helping others well into her 80s.

Faith and community were important parts of Orra’s life. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen, N.Y., where she found friendship, purpose, and spiritual strength.

Above all, Orra loved her family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dale Ernest Wood, as well as by her parents, Charles and Orra White, and her sister, Leila.

She leaves behind those who will forever hold her in their hearts: her daughters, Sandra Ellen Wood of Florida, N.Y., and Amy Dale Wood of Sparta, N.J.; her cherished grandsons, Ian Depew and his wife Angelina, and Jordon Depew; and her brother, Willard White of Florida.

Orra will be remembered for her kindness, her strength, and the quiet way she made people feel cared for and safe. The lives she touched and the love she gave will continue on through all who knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 7-9 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St. Goshen. A Prayer Service will begin at 8 p.m. in the funeral home with the Reverend David Kingsley officiating.