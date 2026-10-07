Noreen A. Lowry, a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Oct. 3, 2026. She was 93 years old.

Born in Ennistymon, County Clare, Ireland, June 4, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Timothy and Bridget Conway. She made the United States her home in 1956.

Noreen was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always put her family first. She found great joy in taking long, peaceful walks throughout the Village of Warwick with her longtime friend, Teresa Peschel, riding the Warwick Dial-A-Bus, sitting in the shade with her Devon Woods friends and traveling to Ireland to visit cherished friends and family. These simple moments brought her happiness and allowed her to stay connected to the people and places she loved so dearly.

Noreen was a faithful parishioner at St. Stephen RC Church and was admittedly particular about her favorite spot in the pews, which gave her the perfect view to smile at all the familiar faces of the friends she loved so dearly.

Noreen is predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Lowry Jr., daughter, Eileen and her brother John Conway. Noreen is survived by her children: son, Michael J. Lowry III (Kathleen) and their children, Deirdre and Keira; son, Timothy F. Lowry; daughter, Brigid P. Lowry and her children: Liam, Brenna, Claire and Shea; daughter, Theresa Episcopio (Leonard) and their children: Brian, Jillian, Kelly, Julia, and Jacqueline; son, John P. Lowry (Kitty) and their children, Kitty and Maggie; and son, Kevin Lowry. She was also a great-grandmother to Richard, Noah, and Hunter. Noreen also leaves behind her adored niece, Caroline deCiutiis, and her husband, Bob, as well as her sister, Maureen, and her six children. Bound not by blood but by love, Michael and Kitty Fitzsimmons also survive Noreen as deeply treasured chosen family.

With profound gratitude, the family thanks her wonderful caretakers, Evelyn Bermudez and Joy Hansen, whose compassionate care brought great comfort to her and her loved ones.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at St. Stephen the First Martyr RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County at the following address, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550 Attn: Maggie Sutter, Director of Fundraising and Special Events.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.