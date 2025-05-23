Naomi R. Diamond passed away peacefully on May 22, at her residence in Warwick. She was 81 years old. Daughter of the late William and Ethel (Romanoffsky) Taubin, she was born in Brooklyn on March 13, 1944.

Naomi was the Chairperson of the math department at Ramapo Senior High School in East Ramapo. She also held the position of Assistant Principal at the Wappingers Central School District, Hopewell Junction, and was a proud member of Temple Beth El in Monroe, as well as the National Council of Teachers of Math and the National Education Association.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Harris Diamond and his wife, Samantha, of Chicago, IL; Aviva Diamond and her husband, Peter, of Pittsburgh, PA; brother, Morty Taubin of Brooklyn; and her beloved grandchildren, Tova, Riley, Lily, and Mia. In addition to her parents, Naomi was also predeceased by her companion, Ben Gibbs.

A Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Monroe Temple, 314 N. Main St., Monroe. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Route 9W, Newburgh.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leptomeningeal Cancer Foundation, www.https://lmcancer.org/

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe.