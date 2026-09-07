Nancy Sadowski of Pine Island, N.Y., entered into rest on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at home. She was 81.

The daughter of the late Steve Kosc & Dorothy Kosturko Kosc, she was born on Nov. 17, 1944 in Passaic, N.J.

Survivors include her son, John Sadowski & wife Carol of Bloomingburg, N.Y.; daughter, Victoria Sadowski of Pine Island, N.Y.; daughter, Cynthia VanGrol & husband Robert of Pine Island, N.Y.; daughter, Patricia Gillespie & husband Patrick of Warwick, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Kendra, Kyle, Jed, Emma, Marta, Olga & Janelle; along with several great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Sadowski, along with her two sisters and a brother.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 9-11 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Rt.# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online or for directions, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.