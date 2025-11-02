Nadia Westphal, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving family.

Nadia was born on May 2, 1941, in New York, N.Y. to the late Anna Antonick and Seymour Yasemsky. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she dedicated her life to her family and found immense joy in nurturing those she loved. Her home was a place of warmth and laughter. Nadia will be remembered for her kind heart and her unwavering generosity.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Norman Westphal; her children Keith and wife Tamara, Robin, Derek and wife Ann; and her six cherished grandchildren, Nicholas and wife Katlyn, Tyler and wife Brianna, Nadianna, Amber, Britney, Quinn and her great-grandchildren Alice and Olivia.

Visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845) 477-8240 or log onto www.zmmemorials.com.