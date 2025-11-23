Michael J. Peirsel, a resident of Greenwood Lake N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at his home in Greenwood Lake, N.Y. He was 73. The son of Thomas Peirsel and Helen Givins Peirsel, Michael was born on March 17, 1952.

He was a lifelong carpenter and was loved by family and many friends. He will be missed.

Michael is survived by his sister Julie Peirsel Kennen and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by brothers Thomas Peirsel Jr, Eugene Peirsel and Stephen Peirsel.

A final toast to Michael will be held on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Murphy’s Tavern, 85 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845) 477-8240 or log onto www.zmmemorials.com.