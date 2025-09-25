With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Michael F. Paris on Sept. 20, 2025, with his loving family by his side. He was 83 years old.

Born in New York City on Dec. 30, 1941, he was one of six children born to Michael and Margaret (née Sheehan) Paris.

Michael proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1960 to 1964, demonstrating remarkable courage and a profound dedication to his nation. After receiving his honorable discharge, he began his career as an Intelligence Detective with the NYPD. Beyond his law enforcement role, he was actively involved with several organizations, including the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #985 in Monroe, the NYPD DEA, the NYPD Emerald Society — which celebrates the proud heritage of law enforcement officers of Irish descent — and the American Legion Post #214 in Warwick - which stands as a beacon of support for veterans, fostering a powerful sense of unity among those who have served. His active participation in these groups exemplifies his unwavering commitment not only to his career but also to the community he selflessly served.

A heartfelt family statement expresses, “Michael was not just a beloved husband; he was a source of warmth and dedication that brightened our lives. As a nurturing father, his love and guidance have been instrumental in shaping our family. We will miss him deeply, as our love for him runs profound and true. His spirit will forever hold a cherished place in our hearts.”

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 35 years, Mary Lou (née Menton) Paris; son, Michael Paris, and daughter, Elizabeth Paris, all of Warwick, N.Y. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings: Bridget Roddy, Patrick Paris, Patricia Brennan, James Paris, and Josephine Paris.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Multiple Myeloma Research, 383 Main Ave. #7, Norwalk, Conn. 06851 or online at https://themmrf.org/.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.