It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Melvin B. Sparks, Sr., who departed this world on July 30, 2026. Melvin known as “Big Mel” and “Papa” has found peace and is now free from pain.

Born to Bessie and George, Melvin grew up rooted in the values of love and resilience. He was predeceased by his beloved parents who surely welcomed him with open arms on the other side. In addition to his parents, he will be reunited with his siblings Bill, Margie, Ellen, and Ted.

Melvin is survived by his wife Virginia, whom he referred to as Jinny and children Jenny Lou, Linda Sue, Mel Jr., Cynthia Ann and son-in-law Billy, and his sister Mary.

Melvin shared an extraordinary life with his cherished wife, Jinny. The couple celebrated 69 incredible years of marriage. Together they embarked on a new journey leaving their hometowns in Virginia to start anew in the heart of New York City. Melvin spent over 30 dedicated years as a certified refrigeration engineer at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C.

Big Mel and Jinny ventured on to settle in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., where he became a part of the Elks Lodge, in which he developed many friendships.

Melvin expressed his creativity through painting, strumming his guitar, and practicing his portable piano. He found excitement in the world of sports betting focusing on the Triple Crown, the NFL, and boxing matches.

Melvin’s legacy continues through all the life stories that he shared with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Papa is also survived by many grandchildren with special recognition for his granddaughter Jami and her fiancé Josh whose unwavering care brought him comfort in his final years.

Other grandchildren; Warren (Ceara), Sarah, Eric Jr., Caitlin, Larsen, Jake, Alexa, and Huyen-Uyen, and his fur babies Leo and Buddy Jo. Great-grandchildren; Emily, Michael, Cynthia, Nicholas, Tristian, Isabella, Dante, Ashton, Hudson, Lyla, Archie, and Luciano.

As well as many extended family members.

Melvin’s friends and family remember him as a man of generosity and kind spirited.

A special thanks to all that cared for Melvin during his time of need.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society.

Upon Melvin’s wishes no services will be held.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.