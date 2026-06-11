The family of Maureen Scotto announces her passing on June 7, 2026, at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was 83 years old.

Born on Dec. 2, 1942, in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of George and Mary (née Fox) Mc Cormack.

Maureen was a retired unit secretary for Schervier Pavilion.

Maureen was an avid reader. She also loved swimming in her pool, hosting family gatherings, and her grandchildren.

Maureen is survived by her sons, Daniel John Scotto and his wife Mary Lynn and Christopher Joseph Scotto and his wife Tammy; and daughter, Laura Ann Scotto all of Warwick; grandchildren: Nicholas, Alex, Jack, Gabriella, James and Ryan; sister-in-law Pamela Scotto; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Mary McCormack; husband Bruce and brother George “Butch” Mc Cormack.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.