Maryjane “Jane” Woodhall of Pine Island, N.Y., entered into rest on Monday, April 20, 2026. She was 69.

The daughter of the late Peter Funari and Phyllis Johnson Funari, she was born on October 24, 1956 in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

She is survived by daughter, Jamie Weir (Michael); son, Kyle Woodhall; two grandchildren, Michael Weir III and Connor Weir; brothers, Robert Funari and Joseph Funari (Debbie); sister, Elizabeth Funari; stepmother, Margaret Funari; three stepsiblings, Jefferson Cook (Nikki); Jodi McKennie (Ellis) and Jill Moore (Edwin); sisters-in-law, Janet Benson (C. Deryl) and Paula DeWalt (Eric); along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Keith Woodhall and brother, Peter Funari.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 23, from 3-6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. Funeral services will be held 6 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. A private cremation will take place after the services.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the grandchildren’s college funds.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.