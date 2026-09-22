Maryann Lomnitzer née Webb, 68, of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on Sept. 8, 2026.

Born Maryann Webb in New Rochelle, N.Y., she was raised in Mamaroneck by her parents, William Webb and Vera Webb née Lanza. She graduated from Mamaroneck High School and later from Berkeley College in White Plains. Maryann began her working life as an executive secretary and spent many years in clerical and administrative positions. She lived in New Jersey for a time before settling in Warwick, where she raised her family and became part of the community. Later in life, she joined the staff at Warwick Valley High School, where many local students came to know her through the cafeteria.

Maryann was formerly married to Rick Lomnitzer, with whom she had her two sons, Dillon and Richard. In later years, Maryann and Rick were grateful to renew a friendship and remained friendly through the end of her life.

Anyone who knew Maryann knew that she had a fiery spirit. She was feisty, outspoken, social, and never afraid to make her presence known. She loved people and had a particular gift for bringing them together. Whether she was spending time with friends at the beach or pool, going out for the evening, gathering family around a meal, or simply talking with the people around her, Maryann enjoyed being part of life.

She was immensely proud of her Italian heritage and everything that came with it: family, food, celebration, and a certain healthy amount of drama. She enjoyed gardening, television and movies, music, singing, and especially dancing. She also believed that almost any occasion—including a trip to the grocery store—was improved by getting dressed up, putting on her makeup, and embracing her inner diva.

Maryann was also an enthusiastic hockey fan and especially loved the New York Rangers. Her fandom extended well beyond watching the games; she even served as an administrator of a Facebook community dedicated to the team.

Her Catholic faith remained important to her throughout her life. Though there were years when she was less involved with the Church, her belief in God remained strong, and in her later years she returned to attending church with her son.

To her family, Maryann will also be remembered through countless small sayings, habits, and stories that became part of everyday life. She was forever reminding her sons to “wash your face and brush your teeth”—until the memorable occasion when she accidentally instructed them to “brush your face and wash your teeth,” a mistake her family made certain she would never live down.

One of Maryann’s enduring beliefs was that “everything works out as it should.” It was a phrase she returned to throughout her life and one her family will carry with them now.

Maryann is survived by her eldest son Dillon Lomnitzer and his wife, Marissa née Levin; her granddaughter Raein; her youngest son Richard Lomnitzer and his partner, Alice Sirmons; her brothers, William Webb and his wife, Kathleen née Donahue, and Joseph Webb and his wife, Robin née MacMillan; her niece, Jenna Parks née Webb; and the many other family members and friends whose lives were made livelier by knowing her.

She will be remembered for her fire, her faith, her love of family, her sense of humor, and the unmistakable personality she brought wherever she went.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.