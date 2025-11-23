Mary Nickels of Middletown, N.Y., formerly of Warwick, N.Y., entered into rest on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.

The daughter of the late John Zisa and Mary Conti Zisa, she was born on June 12, 1940 in Paterson, N.J.

She was married to William Nickels for 53 years who passed away in 2013.

She is survived by daughter Bonnie Calak and husband Richard of Westtown, N.Y.; son John Nickels and his wife Deirdre of Bloomingburg, N.Y.; son Gary Nickels and wife Elizabeth of Clay, N.Y.; six grandchildren: Katherine Calak Matera and her husband Rich Matera; Richard Casey Calak and wife Nichole Calak; Geoffrey Nickels; Lauren Johnson and husband Greg; Hannah Lavonas and husband Tyler; and David Nickels; five great grandchildren: Colton, Caleb, Olivia, Hallie and Mia; sister, Dolores Travia of Fairlawn, N.J.; sister, Nellie Savino of Henderson, Nev.; and sister-in-law, Clara Brown of Santa Barbara, Calif.

Mary had been a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y. and then moved to Middletown in more recent years. She was a retired school bus driver having worked for Warwick Valley Central School District for many years. She enjoyed knitting and doing crochet work and taking trips with friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route #1, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969.

Graveside services will be held 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y. 10924.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Awareness, Breast Cancer Research Foundation or a Food Pantry of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.