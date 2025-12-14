Mary Jane Morgiewicz of Warwick, N.Y., entered into rest on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 at home. She was 73.

Survivors include her son, Stephen J. Morgiewicz Jr. (Kristie); daughter, Jessica Morgiewicz-Sauka (James); grandson, Matthew Morgiewicz; granddaughter, Faith Sauka; grandson, Jameson Sauka; son-in-law, Keith Lysack; three sisters: Eileen Rudinski, Susan Grippe (Tom) and Rita Houghtaling; brother, Thomas Krawcyk (Alice); along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen J. Morgiewicz; daughter, Justine Lysack; and brothers, Henry, Joseph, Ronald, Richard and Lewis Krawcyk Jr.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 14 from 2-5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15 at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island.

Burial will be St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online or for directions, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.