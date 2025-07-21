Former Warwick Mayor and Warwick Town Supervisor, Mary J. Murtie, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2025, at the age of 96.

Born on Aug. 11, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of Alfred and Margaret Mayo.

Mary was married to Edgar Patrick Murtie for 51 years until his death in 1999. Their daughter, Maureen, passed in 1978; their son, Robert Michael, passed in 2008; their son, Joseph Patrick, passed in 2024; grandson, Jason, passed in 2025; and great-grandson, Ryder Patrick, passed in 2018. She was also predeceased by her sister, Mary Constance Daversa, and her husband, Alex.

After living for 16 years in St. Augustine, Fla., following the death of her husband, Mom moved to be near her sister. While living in Schenectady, N.Y. for 11 years, Mom was involved in every activity that her sister, nephew, and nieces could in involve her in, which she was so grateful for. After being away for 25 years, Mom returned to Warwick, the village and town she loved and helped to grow.

Mary was proud and privileged to serve as the first and only woman mayor of the Village of Warwick, serving as such for two terms (1973-1977). She was also elected as the first and only woman Town Supervisor for three terms. Mary was at her desk every day and fully available to the people.

Mary was a strong supporter for the formation of the Warwick Fire District and was pleased to see it come to fruition.

She was appointed by the Orange County Legislature to serve on the Tri-County Commission for improvements to Route 84 from 1982 to 1983.

Mary was so proud to have been instrumental in the early attempt to bring senior citizen housing to Warwick (Burt Farms).

She was also very involved in the resolution of the toxic dumps in several areas of Warwick.

During the 70’s, Mary served as secretary of the American Legion Auxiliary and went on to serve as president of the auxiliary at the same time her son Joseph, and her husband, Edgar, were members of the Nick Lesando, Jr. Post 214.

Mom also volunteered her time to the Warwick Salvation Army for 26 years, bringing joy to many families in Warwick during Thanksgiving and Christmas; as well as to the Warwick 4H, teaching young girls to sew, which was one of her passions.

Mary is survived by her son, Richard, and his girlfriend, Brenda Miedema, of Warwick, N.Y.; and son, Bruce, and his wife, Jan, of Atlanta, Ga.; her loving nieces: Sandra, Alyssa, Margaret, and Joanne; and nephews: Jack, Roger, and George; grandchildren: Jamie, Ryan, Chas, Nathan, Tyler, and Jessica; as well as 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 24 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, followed by an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Burial will follow the Mass in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

Mom’s wishes were, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.