Mary I. Matera

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Mary Immaculate Matera of Warwick, N.Y., at the age of 77.

Born on Dec. 8, 1947, in Staten Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Emma (Pisani) Adinolfi.

Mary worked in the banking Industry for many years. She was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of many. Mary had a deep love for animals — especially dogs and birds — and her favorite pastime was dancing. She danced like no one was watching and found pure joy in every step.

Mary resided in Warwick with her niece, Trish Chelsen, and sister-in-law, Joyce Adinolfi. She is also survived by nieces: Christie Adinolfi, Lori Agnello, Kerry Mangiacasale, and nephew Gregory Pannetta, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Aminta Pannetta, and brother, Edward J. Adinolfi.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 19, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., followed by a 4:00 p.m. funeral service at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pets Alive www.petsalive.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.