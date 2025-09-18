Martin M. Casey

Martin Michael Casey Sr. of Florida, N.Y., entered into rest on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 at home. He was 68.

The son of the late Francis Casey and Margaret Daley Casey, he was born on Dec. 16, 1956 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Casey; son, Martin Casey Jr.; daughter Meagan Casey; daughter-in-law, Kirsten Casey; grandsons, Colton Ford, Carter Ford and Cooper Casey; granddaughter, Riley Casey; siblings, Linda Minnoia, Therese Casey, Peggy Weber, Peter Casey and Joseph Casey; brothers-in-law, Ben Minnoia and Paul Weber.

He was predeceased by his sister, Frances Casey.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

A private cremation will take place after the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Little League, PO Box 695, Florida, N.Y. 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.