Marsha C. Polakoff of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on Oct. 22, 2025, at Garnet Medical Center, Middletown, N.Y., after a long term struggle. She was 75 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sept. 29, 1950, she was the daughter of Arthur and Zelda (Dolinsky) Moss.

Marsha was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She adored her family and cherished spending time with them as well as her friends. Her favorite activities were reading, crafts, and playing board games.

Marsha is survived by her devoted husband Gary; sons Todd Polakoff and his wife Olena, and Ted Polakoff and his wife Christina; and four adored grandchildren: Gary, Maxim, Nikolai, and Gregory.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. with a 1:00 p.m. funeral service at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y., followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.