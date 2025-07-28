Mark Sannino, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Saint Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, He was 56 years old. The son of Mary and Louis Sannino, Mark, was born on May 2, 1969, in the Bronx.

Mark, also known as Spanky, was always the life of the party, making sure everyone had a great time. He was the best uncle and brother anyone could ask for.

Mark is survived by his brother David, his nephews who he treated like his own kids Michael and Frankie, and his Uncle Sal.

Mark was predeceased by his parents Mary and Louis.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925. A funeral service will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow privately.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service, (845) 477-8240; www.zmmemorials.com.