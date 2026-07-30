The family of Marion Wright, a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., announces her passing on July 27, 2026, at the age of 102.

Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., on Feb. 5, 1924, she was one of nine children born to Millard and Leola Meres.

The attack on Pearl Harbor was Marion’s senior year of high school. She got a job working for Dupont in Paterson during the War. When she met and married her beloved husband John Wright, Sr., together they ran Wright Family Farm in Warwick. John passed away in 1986.

A family statement reads, “Mom liked to stay busy; there was always something that needed to be done working on the farm. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren – all of whom, and some of their friends, called her Gram. She will be missed by many who loved her dearly.”

Marion is survived by her son John Wright, Jr. and his wife Bobbie of Warwick; daughter Reenee Wright and her husband Christopher Mirra of Milford, Del.; and son-in-law Ralph Colon; seven grandchildren: Stephen Wright; Justin Wright and his wife Meg; Brendan Wright and his wife Jessica; Kerri LaPenna and her husband Todd; Heather Plummer and her husband Steve; Sarah Colon and her fiancé John Borque; and Emily Colon and her partner Antony Vazquez; 13 great-grandchildren: Matthew, Trevor, Maeve, Henry, Rory, Aubrey, and Layla Wright; Grace Plummer; Olivia, Arianna, and Avia Vazquez; and Brynley and Tierney LaPenna; many, many nieces and nephews, and lots of wonderful friends. She was predeceased by her husband John and daughter Susan Colon.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Aug. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Galloway Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.

The family wants to express their appreciation to: Marion’s caregiver, Seeranie Augstin, who cared for our Mom as if she was her own mother; also to Marion’s circle of friends for faithfully visiting and caring for her; and to all those who love her and took exceptional care of her at Schervier Pavilion.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.