Marion Portera, 100 years old, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2026, in Warwick, N.Y., surrounded by her loved ones. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother

She was born in Staten Island, N.Y., to Joseph and Jennie Porretta and lived there 90 years before moving to Warwick to be closer to her family. She graduated from Port Richmond High School, Class of 1944. Marion’s professional career as a legal secretary spanned decades.

Marion was affectionately known as “GG” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a master at the art of crocheting, and every family member was a recipient of her beautifully crafted blankets. In addition, she donated crocheted hats to premature infants in the NICU. Marion was a wonderful cook and a magnificent baker who found immense joy in nurturing those she loved. Her home was a place of warmth and laughter.

While living in Staten Island, she was an active member of St. Roch’s Church St. Ann’s Society. She volunteered on political committees for many years and enjoyed her weekly “ladies” card games.

Marion was loved by all who knew her and will be fondly remembered for her pure spirit and thoughtful nature. When asked what her secret to living to 100, she would say, “You have to keep moving.” She lived by that philosophy, traveling the world in her later years.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Anthony, the love of her life; as well as her parents Joseph and Jennie Poretta and siblings: Josephine Wright, Jennie Sefton, Peter Porretta, and Pauline Berardinelli. She is survived by her children: Dr. Vincent Portera of Bayonne, N.J.; Marianne (Brian) Peters of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Joyce Darcey (Michael) of Warwick, N.Y. She is also survived by her six adoring grandchildren: Philip (Meghan) Darcey; Alex (Christie) Darcey; Ryan (Beckah) Darcey; Megan (Alex) Okon; Tim (Jen) Peters and Kyle Peters, as well as 18 cherished great-grandchildren who will remember her loving smile and warm embrace. Marion is also survived by her kind and compassionate caregiver, Shanique.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will be on Thursday, March 19, at Oceanview Cemetery, Staten Island.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.