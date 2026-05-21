Marion Glorie, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2026, at the age of 81. Born in Jersey City, N.J., she spent much of her life in Warwick, N.Y., and in her later years resided in Colorado Springs, Colo., surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.

Marion shared 59 years of marriage with her late husband, James Glorie, together raising a devoted and close-knit family. She is survived by her three children: Dana Kang (married to Frank), Michelle Glorie (married to Dave Jedrejcic), and Pamela Glorie; her three cherished grandchildren: Benjamin, Samantha, and Serena; and her sister, Angela Cossentino. She was also deeply loved by her nieces and nephews. Her family was the center of her world, and she took immense pride in the lives they built.

She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Cossentino, and her parents, Salvatore and Jean Cossentino. Marion enjoyed going to the movies, sipping piña coladas, and the occasional visit to the casino. Her joyful spirit and devotion to family will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in St. Stephen Cemetery, Galloway Road, Warwick.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.