Marilyn B. Jayne

Marilyn Baylor Jayne, formerly of Warwick, N.Y., earned her angel wings on Nov. 1, 2025 at the age of 92. Born on Jan. 21, 1933, she was the daughter of Coral and Leah Baylor. Marilyn grew up in Moravia, N.Y. and worked in her father’s restaurant on Lake Owasco until she met our father, Warren Jayne, at our grandfather’s restaurant. They married in September 1954 and shared 65 wonderful years together, raising five children, celebrating six grandchildren, and rejoicing in the joy of three great-grandchildren.

Marilyn supported Warren during his long career at Chrysler Corporation and later helped him as he opened his own dealership in Warwick, N.Y. An active member of the Warwick community, Marilyn contributed significantly to the United Methodist Church and the Warwick Valley School System, serving as a school board member for seven years while being a loyal fan at countless sporting events.

In 1994, our parents moved to their retirement community, Highlands Ridge, in Sebring, Fla. There, Marilyn quickly became involved in her new community, hosting dinner parties and participating in various events and activities. She also enjoyed volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and continued her support of the local school system.

After Warren passed in 2019, Marilyn moved to Aiken, S.C, to live with her son and his wife. She delighted in watching the birds and squirrels in the backyard and treasured moments with her son as he tended to his garden.

Marilyn is survived by her brother, Edward Baylor; her sister, Sharon Darling; her son, Greg Jayne, and his wife, Tina; her three daughters, Allison Jayne (and her husband Phil Drudy), Karen Jayne, and Sharon Jayne (with her companion Ken Inch). Additionally, she is survived by her six grandchildren: Samantha Stubstad, Kellie Stubstad, and Anne Lisa Stubstad of Norway; Alysha Jayne; Brock DeGraw; and Cara DeGraw. Marilyn also welcomed her three great-grandchildren: Kevin, Dennis, and Camillo. Preceding her in death are her husband, Warren, her sister, Virginia and her daughter, Denise Jayne Stubstad.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Warwick Valley School District’s Athletics Department can be made to Purple Champions Club PO. Box 383 Warwick, N.Y. 10990. Thank you for your love and support.

