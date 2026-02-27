Marie Antonucci of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully at St. Anthony Community Hospital on Feb. 23, 2026. She was 89 years old.

The only child of Salvatore and Flavia (née Taormina) Morgano, she was born in New York City on March 16, 1936.

Prior to retirement, Marie worked as a secretary at St. Anthony Hospital.

A family statement reads, “Mom was fiercely independent and ‘incredibly stubborn’ as we’re sure all her friends and family can attest to. She never wanted to impose or be a burden on anyone. Her favorite saying was ‘I worry about you.’ She was very kind, caring and compassionate. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.”

Marie is survived by her two daughters Theresa Cascio of Chester, N.Y. and Carla Antonucci of New York, N.Y.; brother-in-law Robert Antonucci and his wife Barbara of Weston, Fla.; and sister-in-law Diana LaPadura and her husband Richard of Monroe Twp., N.J.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Carl; brother-in-law Stanley Antonucci and his wife Christine.

The family received friends on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; a funeral service was held at the funeral home the same day at noon. Interment was at the Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y., on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929. Washington, DC 20090-6929 or a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.