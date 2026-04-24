Marie A. Fernandez of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on April 16, 2026, at Middletown Park Manor, just a few weeks after her 99th birthday.

Marie was born in Cuba on April 2, 1927, the daughter of Sabino and Andrea Martinez. She met Mario Fernandez soon after his return from the European Campaign with the US Army/Air Corp seeing combat in WW2 in Europe and they married 3 months later. They soon immigrated to Brooklyn N.Y., 80 years ago where they started to raise a family. They eventually purchased a home in Teaneck, N.J. and then moved to Warwick, NY.

Marie was a skilled seamstress and artist engaging in oils, watercolors and stained glass. People recognized her for her beauty and intelligence as she could converse with anyone. She was always known for her kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity. She raised her sons to have the same appreciation for classical music that she had grown up with.

She was a retired nutritionist for Roosevelt Hospital in New York City.

Marie is survived by her son Alan S. Fernandez and his wife Laura; four grandchildren Dawn Quigley, Danielle Hays, Isa Fernandez and Iris Fernandez as well as five great-grandchildren Jackson, Lukas, Daniel, Carter and Julianna; and her daughter-in-law Nancy Fernandez. She was predeceased by her three sons: Glenn, George and Paul, as well as her grandson Steven.

The family will receive friends for memorial visitation on Friday May 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.