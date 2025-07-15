Margaret King-Porter

Marge King-Porter, honored as the 2009 Warwick “Queen for a Day” and 2018-19 Outstanding Community Service Award winner at the Warwick Citizen of the Year ceremony, died on Sunday, June 29, at the age of 89.

Marge was an active member of the Warwick community for decades, helping local youth and senior citizens alike with a variety of programs to make their lives better.

She was a successful businesswoman who was not above walking the streets of Warwick to solicit contributions for her charitable organizations. Her organizational skills, combined with her talents as decorator, stager, and gardener, helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for community non-profits.

Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton remembers King-Porter as “a quiet but very efficient lady who loved and was proud of Warwick. Marge preferred to work behind the scenes with her volunteer efforts. She devoted years of unpaid service to our community.”

Claire Gabelmann, a former Citizen of the Year, pointed out that she, Marge and members of Warwick in Bloom worked together in preparing the Village of Warwick’s successful campaign to win the prestigious International Communities in Bloom Award. During that campaign, Marge hosted a dinner in her home for 12 international representatives.

In 2009, Marge King-Porter was named Warwick Queen for a Day for “her generous spirit, caring heart, and selfless nature.” In announcing his selection, Mayor Michael Newhard said, “This recognition was long overdue for someone with such an extraordinary history of service to the community.”

An article in The Warwick Advertiser commented, “Warwick residents may recall that King-Porter, who has a talent for design and decorating, once managed The Clocktower Antique Center. When the Center closed, she devoted her newly acquired free time to offer her talents as a volunteer for numerous organizations and events. Among those who benefited: the St. Anthony Community Hospital Auxiliary, the Bon Secours Warwick Health Care Foundation’s Winding through Warwick House Tour and Festival of Trees, which she was asked to start.”

This quiet-spoken woman of action teamed with Mayor Michael Newhard and Village Trustee George McManus in starting the Warwick Summer Music Concert Series at Stanley-Deming Park, the predecessor to the Railroad Green concerts. She chaired the Applefest T-shirt committee for eight years.

Marge was a past president of Warwick in Bloom, an election inspector, and a volunteer for Warwick Valley Humane Society’s annual golf outing and car show. Her staging skills have produced in excess of $100,000 in auction revenues for local non-profit organizations. She has chaired silent and live auctions for St. Anthony Community Hospital, Bon Secours Health Care, Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center, Warwick Rotary, and Warwick’s Humane Society. As a member of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club, Marge chaired the Holiday Party for Children in Need, served at the Warwick Senior Picnic, and headed the decoration committee for the Warwick End of Summer Luau at Wickham Woodlands.

Marge was born September 11, 1935, in Philadelphia to Mary and Sterling Hanna. Marge is survived by two sons, Greg King of Wayne, NJ and Steven King, his wife Meryl and their son Liam of Caldwell, NJ; as well as her best friend and companion, Stan Martin. She was predeceased by husbands Tom King and John Porter.

The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Warick Conference Center’s Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, with a funeral service at 5 p.m. in Mulder Chapel. Mayor Michael Newhard officiated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local charity of your choice.