Luke A. Rich of Verona, Wis. (formerly of Warwick, N.Y.) passed away as a result of a motor vehicle accident on June 5, 2025 while travelling in California. He was 24 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 7, 2001, he was the son of Anthony and Erin (née Harvey) Rich.

Luke was a project manager for EPIC System in Madison, Wis.

A family statement reads, “Luke is remembered for brightening up every room with his big smile, extroverted personality, and extraordinary sense of humor. He was so funny that he often made himself laugh. Furthermore, he was a brilliant man who applied himself to all his endeavors, accomplishing much in 24 years. Luke also sought after wisdom, and was a forever student, always wanting to learn about His Father’s world. He fervently loved his family, extended family, and friends, and we all loved him back with the same zeal. Most of all, Luke’s tender care of Zeb was beautiful to witness and will be sorely missed by all.

Luke, we miss you and have confidence in Christ that we will be reunited with you for eternity.

Romans 8:38-39, “ For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Left to grieve are his parents, Anthony and Erin Rich of Pine Island, N.Y.; son Zebulun; five siblings: Hannah, Emmaus; Marion; Penelope; and Giovanni at home; maternal grandparents Merry Barker and her husband Bob; and great-aunt Adelaide Barba; and Zebulun’s mother Ariana. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Anthony and Antoinette Rich; maternal grandfather Robert Harvey and his wife Lorraine; great-aunt Louise Sella and great-uncle Butchie.

There will be a graveside service for Luke at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Warwick Cemetery. For those planning to attend, please arrive at 10:45 a.m. to the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. 10990, for a procession to the cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on the same day at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 560 Station Road, Rock Tavern, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/d4e7e5c8 which will help cover funeral costs and support Zeb during this difficult time and in the future.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com