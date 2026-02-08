Lucille N. Straub

Lucille Nucifora Straub, 79, of Hobe Sound, Fla., passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Goshen, N.Y., and raised in Chester, Lucille carried her roots with her throughout her life. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Antonia “Jeannette” Nucifora and Rosario “Sal” Nucifora, and her brother, Alfred Nucifora, whom she held close in her heart.

Lucille is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Joseph Straub Jr., with whom she shared a lifetime of love and partnership. She was a proud and loving mother to Joseph Straub III and his wife Trish, Jeffrey Straub and his wife Gina, and Jeanna Straub Santagato and her husband Dominic. Nothing brought her more joy than being “Grammy” to Jeffrey Straub and his fiancée Aurora, Christiana Straub and her fiancée, Eva, and Zofia Santagato, each of whom she adored beyond measure.

She is also lovingly remembered by her brother, John Nucifora, and his wife Nancy; her sisters-in-law, Lorraine Straub and Anne Shuback; her brother-in-law, Robert Straub; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss her deeply.

Lucille was known for her spirited personality, strong will, and determination. She had a creative soul and found comfort and joy in crafting, puzzles, and tending to her garden. Above all else, she treasured time spent with her family — especially her grandchildren — whose laughter and presence filled her days with happiness and purpose.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8 from 1-4 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921. Burial of cremains will be held in St. Columba Cemetery, Chester at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Lucille’s memory to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (myasthenia.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.