Luciano Antonio Cordova

Mr. Luciano Cordova, a beloved son, grandson, nephew, brother, and friend unexpectedly passed from this world on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. He was just 15 years old. Luciano was born on Aug. 3, 2010 in Plainview, N.Y. to Ronald and Melissa Truncali Cordova and was in the 10th grade.

Forever Fifteen

Luciano was many things: brilliant, funny, light-hearted, witty, beautiful, and handsome—a true light in the darkness. He was a son, a brother, a nephew, a cousin, a grandson, a friend, a mentor, and a scholar. He completed his first college course last semester, despite only being in tenth grade. He was involved in group leadership and yearbook activities, and he participated heavily in school. He taught numerous classes to his peers, and his teachers often used his work as examples to help others achieve better results. Luciano was a long-term survivor of pulmonary hypertension. Above all, he was my hero. He achieved so much in his short life and taught invaluable lessons to everyone who knew him. When people talk about Luciano, they mention how funny he was and how he made everyone feel loved and included. He had a remarkable ability to inspire happiness in others and to help them appreciate themselves and life. Everyone agrees that he had a beautiful soul and brought light to everyone around him. He loved Legos, collected Hot Wheels, and favored the colors red and orange. He was a car enthusiast; you could point out a car, and he would tell you everything about it. He cherished the outdoors, adored animals, and loved his family deeply. He was especially close to his sister; they were inseparable. He loved his father and admired him for his strength, intelligence, and kindness. He had a special fondness for penguins and enjoyed playing video games, which he saw as a way to live life to the fullest. He was my other half wherever he was, I was. My heart is torn. I read your messages and even if I haven’t answered, trust me, I appreciate everything. It’s just really hard right now. BREATHE EASY AND FLY HIGH MY BABY. I’m so sorry I couldn’t carry you further in life. - Mom

Visitation took place on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Warwick Center- Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick NY 10990. A funeral service took place at 7:30 p.m. at the chapel.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.