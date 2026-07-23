The family of Lou Ann Payne of Milford, Pa., (formerly of Crossville, Tenn.) announces her peaceful passing on July 17, 2026, at Westchester Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 69 years old.

Born in Massena, N.Y., on Oct. 28, 1956, she was the daughter of Nyman and Gertrude L. (Farver) Derr.

Lou Ann was a passionate crafter who poured her heart into creating and teaching. Every kid she met became her grandchild; the kids at The Village Childcare Services all knew her as “Grandma Payne” when she would come each month to make crafts with them. But her time with her own grandchildren, Walker and Madison, was the happiest of her life. No two children were ever so loved, cherished, and cared for, perhaps with the exception of her own children.

Lou Ann is survived by her husband Tim R. Payne of Milford, Pa.; son Brett D. Payne and his wife Abigail of Warwick, N.Y.; daughter Joette E. Payne of Milford, Pa.; two grandchildren, Walker and Madison Payne; and two brothers Nyman Derr of Richland, N.Y., and Timothy Derr of Altmar, N,Y.

Private arrangements were made.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.