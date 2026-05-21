Lorraine S. McReady

Mrs. Lorraine McReady, a former resident of Orange County, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Avante at Mount Dora in Mount Dora, Fla. She was 71 years old.

Born on October 3, 1954, in Brooklyn, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Philip Mohr and Marie Owens Mohr. She later relocated to Orange County, NY, with her husband, Ed. Together, they worked for the Warwick Valley Central School District before retiring and moving to Leesburg, Fla., in 2010. Lorraine was an active member of St. Edward’s Episcopal Church in Mount Dora.

Lorraine is survived by her beloved husband; Edward M. McReady.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Lorraine’s name may be made to St. Edwards Episcopal Church, 460 North Grandview St, Mt Dora, FL 32757.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.