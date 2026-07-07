Lori S. Sosa of Walton, N.Y. (formerly of Warwick) passed away on June 23, 2026, after a long, hard fight.

Born in Warwick on March 1, 1963, she was the daughter of Clayton and Alice (Green) Blake.

Lori married the late John Sosa in 2023 and relocated to Walton, N.Y. There, she developed a deep appreciation for the outdoors, gardening, and ceramics. When her husband became ill, she lovingly took on the role of his primary caregiver.

Lori is survived by her sister Helen Scheuermann and her husband George of Warwick; nephew John Scheuermann of Colorado; several aunts; many cousins; stepdaughter Melissa Sosa; two grandsons and three great-grandchildren; dear friends: Ann of Walton, NY; Peggy Jeffries of Warwick; and special friend Michael Corwin of Watertown, N.Y. She was predeceased by her husband John; parents; and brother Ronald Blake.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Warwick Cemetery. Those who would like to join the procession to the cemetery should meet at 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, online at kidneyfund.org or the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.