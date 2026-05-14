Lorene Frances Santagato of Washingtonville, N.Y., entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2026 at the age of 83.

Born on March 20, 1943, in Bronx, N.Y., Lorene was the beloved daughter of the late Henry Vitan and Rose Szach Vitan. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and cherished friend to many.

Lorene was predeceased by her husband, Donald Santagato. She is survived by her loving sons: Dominic Santagato and wife Jeanna, Victor Santagato, and Steven Santagato and wife Jeannette. She also leaves behind her three adored grandchildren, Zofia, Gianna and Tommy Santagato, whom she loved very much and who brought tremendous joy to her life. She is also survived by her brother, Henry Vitan.

Lorene had a deep love for the beach and especially cherished her time living in Jamesport, N.Y., where she found peace and happiness by the water. Throughout her life, she also found great comfort in the companionship of her beloved pets, always enjoying having animals around her and caring for them over the years.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, May 22 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A Funeral mass will follow at St. Joseph Church. As per her wishes, a private cremation will take place following the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

Lorene will be remembered for her love of family, her caring heart, and the special bond she shared with her grandchildren. Her warmth, compassion, and gentle spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.