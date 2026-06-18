Lois Czubak

Lois, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on June 17, 2026 at the age of 85.

Born on May 26, 1941, Lois lived a life defined by kindness, compassion, and devotion to her family. She found her greatest joy in the people she loved and was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her family was the center of her world, and she cherished every opportunity to celebrate milestones, share stories, and create lasting memories together.

Known for her gentle spirit and generous heart, Lois welcomed everyone with warmth and made every gathering feel special. Her home was a place of comfort, laughter, and love. She expressed her love through cooking, preparing meals that brought family and friends together around the table. Her recipes, traditions, and the care she poured into every dish will be treasured for generations.

Lois also had a special appreciation for Polish pottery which she treasured beyond words.Those who knew her will remember her sweet nature, her caring heart, and her ability to make everyone feel loved and valued. She taught by example, showing the importance of family, compassion, and finding joy in everyday moments.She is survived by her loving children Vincent Czubak III and Joanne Cavallaro and her significant other, Ronald Kinney, grandchildren, Anthony James Cavallaro and his wife Christie; Vincent Cavallaro and his wife Jacqueline; Brianna Cavallaro Ognibene and her husband James; great-grandchildren Kaleigh Cavallaro and Brielle Cavallaro; along with her companion Henry Myruski and many extended family members and friends who will deeply miss her presence. She was preceded in death by her son Brian Czubak and her sister Theresa Weiss.

Though our hearts are heavy with loss, we find comfort in the countless memories she leaves behind and in the love that will continue to unite our family. Her legacy of kindness, devotion, and unconditional love will live on in all who were fortunate enough to know her.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who offered care, friendship, and support throughout her life.Forever loved, forever remembered.As per her wishes, there will be a private cremation and services.

The family would like to thank Veronica and Walter who were always there for mom. Also, a special thank you to the staff at Garnet Health Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center for the care they gave to their mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.