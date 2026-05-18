Lisa Biancamano

Lisa (Lee) Biancamano, a resident of the Village of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Friday, May 8, 2026, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick. She leaves behind her beloved wife, Marilynn Maalouf, and her life partner, Ronald Griffith.

Lee was a beautiful person who dedicated her life to her friends and family. Born in Jersey City, N.J., and raised in East Rutherford, she eventually made her home in Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Lee is further survived by her sister, Sandra Biancamano, and her children: John Shipps and his wife, Katherine; Christal Bonner and her husband, John; Charles Shipps; Patrick Irish and Shanna Leahy.

She was predeceased by her father, Vincent Biancamano; her mother, Margaret Biancamano; her son, Jimmy Myers; and her brother-in-law, Todd Robbins.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge, 35 Chestnut Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Donations in Lee’s memory may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.