Our beloved mother and grandmother, Linda Lyon, of Warwick died peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at home. She was 74 years old.

Linda was the fourth of five children of James and Viola Anthony, born Oct. 28, 1951 in The Dalles, Ore. She met and married her husband Wayne and had their family living in Pendleton, Ore. Waynes’ job, AT&T, had their family transfer out to New York.

Linda loved living in the East Coast. Going to family parties, graduations, school functions, trips to the city, the shores, and many barbeques. Any event/happening Linda was ready to go. She loved taking the cross-country road trips to visit family—seeing new places as well as familiar faces. Linda enjoyed sitting outside and watching nature and all the wildlife around her home.

Linda was a Catholic Daughter of St. Stephens in Warwick and later a parishioner of Mt. Carmel in Middletown.

Survived by her sisters Anita Ordway and Sandra Mansell. Her children Elizabeth, Gary, Victoria, Dwaine and Tina. Her grandchildren Patrick, Sophia, John, Cecilia, Victoria and Nathaniel.

Predeceased by her husband Wayne, her parents, her brother James Anthony and sister Marilyn VanPatten.

Visitation was held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick NY. A funeral service folloewed. Interment was at Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.