Linda Joy Baltes, of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Monday November 14, 2022. She was 73.

The daughter of the late Wesley and Theresa Scott Ross, she was born on December 12, 1948 in Sussex, NJ.

Survivors include her husband Joseph W. Baltes; daughter Terri Gott; son Doug Ross and wife Lisa; daughter Paula Walter and husband Mark; son Joseph D. Baltes; daughter Jan Buser and husband Paul; daughter Sharon Diana and husband John; grandchildren--Jessie (Greg), Nicole, Kristina (Kaycee), Erik, Ian, Douglas, Kyle, & Brian; Great grandchildren Gregory, Clara, Leah and Jaxx.

She was predeceased by her son Mark Baltes.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday November 19, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:30 p.m., with a memorial service to be held at 2:30 p.m. at T.S. Purta F.H. 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

The Reverend Michael Barry will officiate.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550 or to the Florida Community Food Pantry, PO Box 94, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

