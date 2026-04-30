Linda Ann Leisengang, a resident of Staten Island, N.Y., passed away on April 3, 2026 surrounded by her family. She was 72 years old.

Born on December 27, 1953, in Staten Island, N.Y. She was the daughter of John and Eileen (nee Kelly) Twomey.

Linda was an Executive Administrative Assistant for Swiss Re in Manhattan, N.Y.

She is survived by her son Edward Leisengang and his wife Kelly and their children Connor and Zoey; daughter Candice Leisengang; sisters Bonnie Twomey, and Cathy Suppa, and brother John Twomey, as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, April 7, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue Warwick. N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 8 at St. Stephen RC Church 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, N.Y. Interment will be private.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.