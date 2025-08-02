Linda A. Dawson

Linda A. (Asbury) Dawson, a beloved member of the Dawson family and lifelong resident of Warwick, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was 75.

Born on July 17, 1950, to Ernest and Marjorie (Holmes) Asbury, Linda was strong-willed, independent, and deeply caring from an early age - qualities that defined her throughout her life and endeared her to all who knew her.

Linda shared 54 years of marriage with her devoted husband, Bill Dawson. Together, they built their family business, Dawson Motors, in Warwick. Before joining the business, Linda pursued a meaningful career in nursing, working alongside Dr. Sexton and Dr. Quint, and serving patients in the ER at St. Anthony Hospital. A proud graduate of the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing in Burlington, Vermont, she held her work as a nurse close to her heart.

In her free time, Linda found joy in simple pleasures: gathering around the fire pit, kayaking on tranquil waters, game nights, swimming in her pool, and enjoying family barbecues. But nothing made her happier than spending time with her three cherished grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She also had a deep love for her flower and vegetable gardens, which she tended with care, as well as a passion for horseback riding, a hobby she enjoyed for over 60 years.

Linda is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter Keri Dawson and her husband William Wieninger; son Bill Jr. and his wife Kristen; three beloved granddaughters: Courtney and Stephanie Reicherter, and Maddie Dawson; sister Sally Leonard; brother Frank “Tekie” Asbury and his wife Patty; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Ernest “Carl” Asbury and niece Jaimie Leonard.

The family will welcome friends for visitation on Tuesday, August 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 6, at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Linda’s heart was full of love, which she generously shared with not only her family but also the many cats, dogs, and horses she cared for throughout her life. In honor of her love for animals, the family kindly asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Warwick Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 61, Warwick NY 10990 or online: https://wvhumane.org/funds/